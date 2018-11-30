The Best Christmas Movies To Watch This Holiday Season

The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes a never-ending parade of obligations. Whether it’s a gift exchange at work, holiday open house, or attending a school Christmas play, we can all get easily caught up in the social events of the season.

But for those nights where you have nothing go on, when you cozy up by the fire with a nice hot drink, consider watching one of the classic Christmas movies.

Films such as “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Elf” will lift your spirits as you and your family watch the ups and downs of the main characters. The stories in many of these movies will lift your spirits with laughter and also cause you to reflect on the true meaning of the holiday season.

From these movies, we can always take away lessons about life, family, and what it means to have true Christmas spirit. The next time you find yourself with time to watch a Christmas movie, consider one of the classics we have listed below.