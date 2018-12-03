The Cast Of ‘The Office’ Met Up For An Epic Reunion Photo

Several members from the cast of the hit show “The Office” met up for a great photo Sunday.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam, posted a photo of herself with Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Brian Bumgartner and others. Go ahead and check out the photo.

We were attempting to recreate this photo 🙂 Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

This is why “The Office” is such a cultural phenomenon. Even years after going off the air, it’s still something that’s watched and talked about on a regular basis. It’s absolutely outstanding. (RELATED: Remember The Hit Show ‘The Office’? The Star Has Revealed If It’s Coming Back)

Honestly, I probably watch at least five or six episodes of the show a week. I get in a nice little workout, grabs some chips and salsa and fire up some old episodes.

It literally never gets old. You don’t have a sense of humor if you don’t find Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute one of the greatest combos in the history of television.

We often talk about whether or not we want a reboot. The answer is incredibly simple. No, I don’t want a reboot. “The Office” was perfect as it went out. Let’s not touch something we’ve laid to rest in such an epic way.

