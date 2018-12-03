Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Is Expected To Be Out Injured For 2 Weeks

Alabama superstar sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be out for two weeks after being injured Saturday during the Tide’s game against Georgia.

According to Laura Rutledge, the young gunslinger has a high ankle sprain and Jalen Hurts is expected to play in the playoff against Oklahoma, regardless of Tua’s health status.

Coach Saban says they expect @Tuaamann to be out about 2 weeks with a high ankle sprain. Also said he feels they can win with both QBs and expects @JalenHurts to contribute in Playoff run. pic.twitter.com/XR02lSQvNf — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) December 2, 2018

Well, it looks like everybody in Oklahoma hoping the Heisman favorite wouldn’t play is going to be out of luck when the Sooners take the field against the Crimson Tide. Two weeks is more than enough time for Tua to be ready to sling it come the semi-finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Dec 2, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

If — for whatever reason — Tua can’t go, then Jalen Hurts will be more than capable of getting Alabama at least one win. He looked great against Georgia and just balled out. (RELATED: Georgia Loses To Alabama After One Of The Dumbest Play Calls In Football History)

It’s an embarrassment of riches for Nick Saban and Alabama. There’s not another team on the planet that can lose its starter and have him replaced by somebody who is also an All-American caliber quarterback. It’s like a video game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA (@tuamaann_) on Sep 23, 2018 at 3:44pm PDT

I’m a huge Alabama critic. That’s not a secret to anybody who knows me or checks out the content. However, even I’m able to admit that it’s a lot of fun watching these quarterbacks for the Tide play. They’re out there just crushing it on the field.

This is no way means I’m still not cheering for chaos and upsets. I most certainly am, but I can also admit great football when I see it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter