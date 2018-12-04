Bush Office Thanks Trump For Support Amid State Funeral

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

The office of former President George H.W. Bush thanked the Trump administration and congressional leadership for their support amid preparations for a Wednesday state funeral.

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects as former U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. Members of the public can pay their respects as Bush lays in state until Wednesday, when he will be honored during a memorial service at the National Cathedral. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump revealed Tuesday that he would visit the Bush family as they reside in his official guest house across the street from the White House and that Melania would give former first lady Laura Bush a tour of the White House Christmas decorations. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Former President George H.W. Bush’s casket is carried to the Special Air Mission 41 plane during a departure ceremony at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston, Texas, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

The White House has reportedly accommodated all of the requests of the Bush family, including sending the presidential aircraft known as Air Force One to go pick up his body from Houston, Texas for his funeral.

A military honor guard carries the casket of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as it arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

H.W. Bush’s casket lies in state within the U.S. Capitol rotunda Tuesday as the public pays its respects. The former president will receive a state funeral Wednesday at the National Cathedral. Afterwards, his body will be flown back to Houston, Texas on Air Force One. He will then be loaded onto a train and make his way to College Station, Texas, where he will be laid to rest at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Texas A&M University.

The casket carrying the remains of the late former U.S. President George H.W. Bush stands inside the U.S. Capitol rotunda during ceremonies in Washington D.C., U.S., December 3, 2018. (REUTERS/Eric Thayer)

