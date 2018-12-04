Hirono Says Dems Can’t Connect To Voters Because They’re Too Smart

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono suggested during the Bend To Justice leadership conference on Tuesday that Democrats occasionally have trouble connecting with voters because they are too smart.

Dahlia Lithwick asked Hirono how Democrats could stress the importance of gaining back the courts to people in a way to drive voter turnout.

“I wish I had the answer to that because one of the things that we, Democrats, have a really hard time is connecting to people’s hearts instead of [to their heads]. We’re really good at shoving out all the information that touch people here [pointing to her head] but not here [pointing to her heart],” Hirono said. (RELATED: Mazie Hirono Is Already Fundraising On The Kavanaugh-Ford Hearing)

Hirono gained notoriety during the Brett Kavanaugh saga for saying that men should simply shut up when it comes to allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I’ve been saying it at all of our Senate Democratic retreats, that we need to speak to the heart not in a manipulative way, not in a way that brings forth everybody’s fears and resentments but truly to speak to the hearts so that people know that we’re actually on their side,” she continued. “But we have a really hard time doing that and one of the reasons it was told to me at one of our retreats was that we Democrats know so much, that is true. And we have kind of have to tell everyone how smart we are and so we have a tendency to be very left brain.”

