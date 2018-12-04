Celebrate Paula Patton’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks

It’s Paula Patton’s birthday on Wednesday.

In honor of the 43-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet to find her greatest looks on the red carpet and stage to date. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Born in Los Angeles, California, the “Precious” star got her big break in Hollywood when she landed a role in the hit “Hitch” in 2005 alongside Will Smith and Eva Mendes. (RELATED: Celebrate National Selfie Day With The Hottest Selfies On Instagram [SLIDESHOW])

However, it was when she got the female lead in the action-packed futuristic thriller “Déjà Vu” with co-star Denzel Washington that she became a worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Since that time, Patton has appeared in dozens of movies, including “Mission Impossible-Ghost Protocol” in 2011 with Tom Cruise, “2 Guns” in 2013 starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Denzel Washington and most recently, the thriller “Traffik.” (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW]

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as great as the last ones! Happy Birthday Paula! (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])