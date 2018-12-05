Conservatives Tell Trudeau To Stop UN From Making Immigration Policy For Country

OTTAWA — Official Opposition Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pleaded Tuesday with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop a United Nations plan that he claims could intensify Canada’s border crisis.

Scheer warned that the Global Compact on Migration could further erode the country’s border security as it places more control of immigration policy in the hands of the UN.

“Canadians want their government, not foreign entities, to be in control of our immigration system, a system that is orderly, compassionate and fair,” Scheer told the House of Commons during Question Period. (RELATED: Conservative Leader Calls Out Trudeau’s $50M (CAD) Taxpayer Pledge ‘To Impress A TV Personality’)

“Will the prime minister assure Canadians that he will not sign onto the United Nations Global Compact on Migration?” Sheer asked, after saying the UN plan also talks about “sensitizing and educating journalists” about immigration policy.

Trudeau rejected Sheer’s overture.

“Defending diversity is a source of strength,” Trudeau responded. “We are going to continue to stand up for immigration, knowing that defending diversity is a source of strength and welcoming people through a rigorous immigration system from around the world is what has made Canada strong and, indeed, something the world needs more of, not less of like they want to bring in.” (RELATED: Conservatives Peg Price Of Illegal Immigration At $1.1B (CAD))

The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration was first issued as an information item last July and will be formally adopted by the global body next week. It has become the target of angry attacks on social media while the U.S. has rejected the open borders document.

In a news conference after Question Period, Scheer told reporters, “Fixing the mess the Liberals created at our border will be one of our top priorities when we form government next year.” Polls are indicating that Scheer’s prediction might well come to pass as Trudeau remains in a popularity slump.

Scheer elaborated further on the Conservative’s objection to the UN migration pact. “It gives influence on Canada’s Immigration system to foreign entities, it attempts to influence how our free and independent media report on immigration issues and it could open the door to foreign bureaucrats telling Canada how to manage our borders.”

Later, Conservative immigration critic and Calgary Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel tweeted that Trudeau just ignores all opposition to the UN migration treaty.

There are many, many Canadians who have concerns about this agreement and what it means for Canada. Trudeau dismisses them. https://t.co/jzge2nyGp1 — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) December 4, 2018

Follow David on Twitter