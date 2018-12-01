Canada’s Opposition Conservatives Peg Price Of Illegal Immigration At $1.1 Billion (CAD)

David Krayden | Ottawa Bureau Chief

Canada’s Conservative Party has pegged the cost of recent illegal immigration at $1.1 billion dollars (CAD). The financial data was compiled and delivered by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The amount is only since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his infamous tweet that welcomed the world’s refugees to come to Canada. Many have done so — with or without legal sanction. (RELATED: Trudeau’s Border Control Policy Put Illegals Into Hotels)

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted Thursday night:

 

Canada’s Official Opposition Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks to reporters in the House of Commmons, Sept. 17, 2018. Daily Caller photo by David Krayden.

Once illegals cross the border, they are automatically detained and assessed for refugee status. While that process is ongoing they receive taxpayer-provided accommodation, health care and legal aid. Conservative immigration critic and Calgary Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel noted Friday that the $1.1 billion (CAD) figure is far from comprehensive.

Conservative Immigration Criitic Michelle Rempel discusses Canada’s border crisis in a YouTube recording. YouTube screenshot, Sept. 24, 2018.

There are also significant problems with immigrants who entered Canada legally but then have seemingly disappeared. An immigration expert recently said that Trudeau has lost track of “tens of thousands” of Syrian refugees who were welcomed to Canada when Trudeau became prime minister in 2015.(RELATED: Trudeau’s Immigration Minister Objects To Calling Illegals ‘Illegal Border Crossers’)

Fewer than 10 percent of these refugees are currently employed, according to another report.

