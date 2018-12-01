Canada’s Opposition Conservatives Peg Price Of Illegal Immigration At $1.1 Billion (CAD)

Canada’s Conservative Party has pegged the cost of recent illegal immigration at $1.1 billion dollars (CAD). The financial data was compiled and delivered by the Parliamentary Budget Office.

The amount is only since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued his infamous tweet that welcomed the world’s refugees to come to Canada. Many have done so — with or without legal sanction. (RELATED: Trudeau’s Border Control Policy Put Illegals Into Hotels)

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tweeted Thursday night:

Over 38,000 people have illegally entered Canada, and now we know the price tag: $1.1 billion. Justin Trudeau’s irresponsible behaviour has done serious harm to Canada’s immigration system, is damaging public trust, and is leaving those who genuinely need our help stuck in line. pic.twitter.com/OlpBSiWkeM — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) November 30, 2018

Once illegals cross the border, they are automatically detained and assessed for refugee status. While that process is ongoing they receive taxpayer-provided accommodation, health care and legal aid. Conservative immigration critic and Calgary Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel noted Friday that the $1.1 billion (CAD) figure is far from comprehensive.

And – that’s JUST for the federal costs. Doesn’t include costs to provincial budgets for things like welfare payments, etc https://t.co/9V1yY5slhY — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) November 30, 2018

There are also significant problems with immigrants who entered Canada legally but then have seemingly disappeared. An immigration expert recently said that Trudeau has lost track of “tens of thousands” of Syrian refugees who were welcomed to Canada when Trudeau became prime minister in 2015.(RELATED: Trudeau’s Immigration Minister Objects To Calling Illegals ‘Illegal Border Crossers’)

Fewer than 10 percent of these refugees are currently employed, according to another report.

Follow David on Twitter