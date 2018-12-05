Melania Trump Gives Laura Bush A Tour Of Her Christmas Decorations

First lady Melania Trump hosted former first lady Laura Bush for a special tour of the White House Christmas decorations Tuesday.

The Trump family was scheduled to visit the Bush family at the Blair House on Tuesday. The Bush family is currently in Washington, D.C. to mourn the passing of President George H.W. Bush.

Bush passed away late Friday night at the age of 94, and lied in state in the U.S. Capitol until Wednesday morning.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Laura Bush would also visit the White House for a Christmas tour. (RELATED: Don’t Listen To The Haters: I Spent Last Night At The White House And Melania’s Christmas Decorations Are Perfect)

“The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable!” Trump wrote.

Looking forward to being with the wonderful Bush family at Blair House today. The former First Lady will be coming over to the White House this morning to be given a tour of the Christmas decorations by Melania. The elegance & precision of the last two days have been remarkable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Several of George H.W. Bush’s grandchildren also joined the tour.

Laura Bush posted Tuesday on Instagram thanking Melania Trump for the tour, writing, “A sweet visit during this somber week. Thanks to Mrs. Trump for inviting our family to the White House to see the Christmas decorations and our old friends, the residence staff.”

Melania has repeatedly defended her Christmas display as the media has attacked her decision to line the hallways of the White House with bright red trees.

“We are in the 21st century and everybody has a different taste,” Melania said, “I think they look fantastic.”

Melania also explained that her decorations were meant to be patriotic, asserting, “This is representing — you could see the color red. It represents the bravery, heart and patriotism. So here we go to the East Room, but it’s decorated blue, and then we will see later on the State Room. And here we are, this is red, blue, and white, and it’s patriotic and it reminds us of [the] American flag.”

