Trump: H.W.’s Funeral ‘Day of Celebration For A Great Man’

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush, in a Wednesday tweet.

The Washington National Cathedral is viewed on November 17, 2018 in Washington,DC. – The cathedral is the second-largest church building in the United States. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP)

Trump is scheduled to attend the state funeral Wednesday morning along with the other living former presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter. The remainder of Bush’s family will also be in attendance along with several world leaders and other dignitaries.

Former first lady Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush greet President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump outside of Blair House December 04, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Trumps were paying a condolence visit to the Bush family who are in Washington for former President George H.W. Bush’s state funeral and related honors. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

H.W.’s body will be led to the National Cathedral from the U.S. Capitol rotunda where it has laid in state for nearly 36 hours. Thousands of Americans came to pay their respects to H.W.’s body including the president and first lady late Monday evening. Trump saluted the casket while Melania held her hand over her heart. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects as former U.S. President George H.W. Bush lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Following the state funeral, Bush’s body will be loaded aboard Air Force One for another memorial service in Houston, Texas. The casket will then be placed aboard a train toward its final resting place in College Station, Texas at H.W.’s presidential library.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive to pay their respects to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S Capitol on December 03, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski – Pool/Getty Images)

Tags : donald trump funeral george h w bush
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller