Trump: H.W.’s Funeral ‘Day of Celebration For A Great Man’

President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush, in a Wednesday tweet.

Looking forward to being with the Bush family. This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2018

Trump is scheduled to attend the state funeral Wednesday morning along with the other living former presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter. The remainder of Bush’s family will also be in attendance along with several world leaders and other dignitaries.

H.W.’s body will be led to the National Cathedral from the U.S. Capitol rotunda where it has laid in state for nearly 36 hours. Thousands of Americans came to pay their respects to H.W.’s body including the president and first lady late Monday evening. Trump saluted the casket while Melania held her hand over her heart. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

Following the state funeral, Bush’s body will be loaded aboard Air Force One for another memorial service in Houston, Texas. The casket will then be placed aboard a train toward its final resting place in College Station, Texas at H.W.’s presidential library.