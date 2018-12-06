Is Aaron Rodgers Healing The Divide With His Family? It Sounds Like He Might Be

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers might be slowly healing his family issues.

Rodgers has a very well-documented rift with his family, and his own brother recently called him out for not calling his mother during the California fires.

PLEASE DONATE, SPREAD AWARENESS & SEND LOVE. But when your own Mom is home alone during the fires, car packed ready to evacuate, & you miss the fundamental first step of compassion; calling your parents to make sure they are safe…. Everything else just feels like an act. https://t.co/glzDfqwsKz — Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) November 21, 2018

Well, judging from some recent comments, it sounded like Rodgers recently spent some time with his family. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

“I found out I’m sure the same way most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday,” Rodgers told the media when discussing the firing of Mike McCarthy, according to E! Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Dec 29, 2017 at 3:31pm PST

To be fair, it’s unclear exactly what he means here, but I can’t imagine “folks” could possibly mean anything other than his parents. I don’t know anybody who uses that term to describe anybody other than their father and mother.

If he did see his parents, that’s a major shift from reports the two sides hadn’t spoken in years.

If Rodgers is truly reconciling with his family, then good for him. You never want to see somebody have family problems. That’s never fun.

Now, he needs to figure out how to get the problems on the field fixed.

