Trump Honors Holocaust Survivors During WH Hanukkah Ceremony

President Donald Trump brought up the eight Holocaust survivors in attendance at the White House Hanukkah ceremony to honor them on Thursday evening.

“We are joined for today’s ceremony by those who suffered through history’s darkest hour. Here with us this afternoon are eight survivors of the Nazi Holocaust,” the president said.

Trump began by listing the names of the survivors, pausing only briefly to invite them to join him. “Come up here folks, come on up. Can we help them up?” he asked.

President Trump invites eight Holocaust survivors to the podium while speaking at a Hanukkah reception at the White House: “You honor us truly with your presence and you inspire us with your courage” https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/GsC1dBWvCQ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 6, 2018



“You honor us truly with your presence and you inspire us with your courage,” Trump continued. “Each of you have endured evil beyond description. Your treasured attendance at this ceremony calls to mind the words of Elie Weisel, ‘For the dead and the living we must bear witness.'”

The White House’s Hanukkah party took place on the evening of the fifth night of Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday, which began on Sunday, lasts for eight days and will end next Sunday.

At Hanukkah party at the White House, Trump recognizes eight survivors of the Holocaust who were present for the ceremony, and condemns anti-Semitism “We must stamp out this vile hatred from the world.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 6, 2018



Follow Mike on Twitter