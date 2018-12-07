Master Guitar Fundamentals While Having A Blast With The Jamstik

Struggling to learn guitar on your own? Don’t give up just yet; let the Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar show you how learning guitar can be fun and easy. Just like with learning any musical instrument, mastering the fundamentals of the guitar can be tricky without a good teacher. In fact, 90% of people who start playing guitar end up quitting within the first year. Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar aims to change this by showing you just how fun learning guitar really is.

Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar on sale for $269.99

The Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar works by syncing up with your smart device. Once connected, you’ll be able to follow the onscreen cues to learn chords and scales in real time. The app is filled with jamTutor lessons that are combined with games for you to have a great time while learning. Plus, the sensors on the Jamstik+ will transmit all of your strokes and finger movements so that you’ll receive real-time, onscreen feedback.

One bonus feature of the Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar is its portability. Weighing in at two pounds, this device is small and easy to travel with. Originally, the Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar was $269.99 after the 10% price drop. Be sure to include the coupon code, MERRY15, for an additional 15% off!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.

WATCH: