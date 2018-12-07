Check Out Sarah Hyland’s Hottest Looks On The Red Carpet

Sarah Hyland turned another year older on November 24.

In honor of the 28-year-old actress' birthday, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Manhattan, New York, the "Object of My Affection" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she landed a part in the Howard Stern biographical comedy "Private Parts" in 1997.

But it was after she turned 18, moved to Los Angeles in 2009 and got a role on a TV pilot called "My American Family" as Haley Dunphy that her career really took off.

The sitcom got picked up by ABC and was renamed "Modern Family," helping make Hyland a household name.

Since that time, she's appeared a handful of times on the big and small screen, including "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" in 2017, "Bonnie and Clyde" TV mini-series in 2013 and "See You In Valhalla" in 2015.

Clearly, her career is just getting started and we can't wait to see what the next year holds for her.