Tennessee Titans Running Back Rips Off Incredible 99-Yard Touchdown Run

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry went the distance Thursday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 30-9 victory.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star went 99 yards for a rushing touchdown in incredible fashion. Watch a video of the wild score below.

Now, did Henry get away with a face mask on the play? The photographic evidence would seem to suggest he did.

So that’s not a face mask when Derrick Henry ran that 99 yard touchdown on A.J Bouye? @KingHenry_2 @AJBOUYE21 pic.twitter.com/uevfv8nHUG — Justin (@Justin_F40) December 7, 2018

Is it me or is everybody just ignoring the fact Henry had and pulled the face mask of Bouye changing his momentum? #Jaguars #Titans @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/xVm7UtjyR4 — Dan Morin (@DMorin67) December 7, 2018

Despite the fact there probably should have been a flag thrown, that was still one hell of an impressive run.

He was shedding defenders like it was a joke. You simply can’t try to shoulder tackle Henry. You have to throw yourself at his knees when he’s near the sideline, and hope you can knock him out. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From NFL Week 13)

Seriously, who the hell is teaching people to tackle down in Jacksonville?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Dec 6, 2018 at 8:02pm PST

Major props to Henry for tying the record for the longest run in NFL history. It probably shouldn’t have counted, but that’s just life.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter