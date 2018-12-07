Democrat Senator Says The Future Is Female — Don Jr. Asks What That Means For His Young Boys

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent a controversial tweet this week outlining a progressive view of the American future. The potential 2020 candidate said that the American future is “female” and “intersectional” and that the Democrats are “just getting started.”

“Our future is: Female, Intersectional, Powered by our belief in one another,” Gillibrand tweeted.

Our future is: Female

Intersectional

Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 5, 2018

The son of President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., replied to the tweet asking what that means for his children. “Good to know. My girls will be excited about this. When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there’s no future for them?” Trump tweeted.

Trump Jr. has five children, three of whom are boys.

Trump Jr. continued to Gillibrand, “Not sure this is a winning platform but you be you.”

Good to know. My girls will be excited about this. When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there’s no future for them? Not sure this is a winning platform but you be you. https://t.co/pCu0GbPyAi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 5, 2018

Sen. Marco Rubio also had a harsh response to the tweet. Rubio said, “Our future is: AMERICAN.” The senator continued, “An identity based not on gender,race,ethnicity or religion. But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God given right to life,liberty & the pursuit of happiness.” (RELATED: Rubio Knocks Down Kirsten Gillibrand’s Claim That The ‘Future Is Female’)