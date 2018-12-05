Rubio Knocks Down Kirsten Gillibrand’s Claim That The ‘Future Is Female’

Your first name

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio hit back at Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday after she insisted that the future is “female” and “intersectional.”

“Our future is: Female, Intersectional, Powered by our belief in one another,” Gillibrand tweeted.

Our future is: Female

Intersectional

Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 5, 2018

Rubio quickly responded with a rebuke of Gillibrand’s focus on identity politics, insisting instead that the future is “AMERICAN.” (RELATED: Rubio Backs Trump On Nationalism: ‘President Trump Is Right To Embrace The Label’)

“An identity based not on gender, race, ethnicity or religion,” Rubio continued. “But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God-given right to life, liberty [and] the pursuit of happiness.”

Our future is: AMERICAN An identity based not on gender,race,ethnicity or religion. But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God given right to life,liberty & the pursuit of happiness. https://t.co/3Z9QckcaOX — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 5, 2018

Rubio’s tweet, at the time of publication, has over 24,000 likes compared to Gillibrand’s approximately 18,000.

Gillibrand was originally seen as a favorite Democratic contender for the 2020 presidential election, but she said in late October that she is committed to serving her full six-year Senate term until 2024.

“I will serve my six-year term [if reelected],” Gillibrand said prior to the 2018 midterm elections.

Follow Amber on Twitter