Trump Officially Nominates Heather Nauert As UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump announced Friday his official plan to nominate State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert to be the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Nauert, if confirmed by the Senate, will replace Nikki Haley, who announced in October she’d be resigning from the position.

Trump said Friday morning that Nauert, a former Fox News anchor, is “very talented, very smart, very quick.”

“I think she’s going to be respected by all,” the president told reporters at The White House before departing for Kansas City, Missouri. (REPORT: Trump To Name Nauert UN Ambassador)

Nauert has been serving as the spokeswoman for the State Department since April 2017 but may face a tough Senate confirmation given her relatively little foreign policy experience, which Democrats will be sure to highlight.

President Trump nominates Heather Nauert to be the new U.S. ambassador to the U.N. The top State Department spokesperson would replace Nikki Haley, once confirmed. https://t.co/f8J6ij81Gk pic.twitter.com/gXKNUtASrj — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2018

A few U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, chief of staff John Kelly and national security advisor John Bolton have reportedly expressed an interest in downgrading the ambassadorship from a Cabinet-level position. (RELATED: Trump Reveals Jeff Sessions Replacement)

Trump also announced Friday morning that he’d be nominating former Attorney General William Barr to replace Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice.

“He was my first choice from day one … respected by Republicans and respected by Democrats. He will be nominated for the United States attorney general and hopefully that process will go very quickly. And I think it will go very quickly,” the president said of Barr, who served this role under former President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.

