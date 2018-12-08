People Can’t Stop Talking About The Player Who Just Won The Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray was awarded the Heisman Trophy Saturday night.

Murray played insanely well this past season as he led the Sooners to a 12-1 record, a Big 12 championship and a spot in the college football playoff. He was also named the AP Player of the Year.

I don’t think anybody is overly surprised Murray is walking away with the most prestigious award in all of sports. Earlier in the season, it looked like Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa would win the Heisman.

However, the Alabama quarterback got hurt against Georgia and Murray just exploded on the scene as he dominated down the stretch. It became almost a certainty after conference championship weekend the electric dual-threat quarterback would take the Heisman home. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Going into the playoff, Murray has thrown for 40 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards. He will face Alabama and Tua in the semi-finals December 29.

