Here Is What Army-Navy Football Fans Think Of Anthem Kneelers [VIDEO]

Your first name

WATCH:

The Daily Caller attended the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia on Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

We caught up with tailgaters before the game and asked them what they thought about athletes or fans who sit or kneel during the national anthem. Let’s just say many of them aren’t fans of kneelers. (RELATED: Army-Navy Game’s Stunning National Anthem Rendition Puts Every Kneeling NFL Player To Shame.)

Many predicted there weren’t going to be any kneelers at this football game, and they were right.

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea

Democrats’ New Campaign Message: ‘Drain The Swamp’

‘Fake News’ Defends Brutal MS-13 Gang

Follow Stephanie Hamill on Twitter