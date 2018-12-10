Report: Academy Thinking Of Going Host-less For Oscars After Kevin Hart Steps Away

Kevin Hart stepped away from hosting the 91st Academy Awards over year-old tweets deemed homophobic, and now sources say the Academy might go host-less in 2019.

An insider told Variety Monday that since 39-year-old Hart apologized for his “insensitive words” and then stepped away from the job — saying that he didn’t want to be a “distraction on a night that should be celebrated” — the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences has been weighing a variety of options. (RELATED: Watch Kevin Hart In The Hilarious Trailer For His Upcoming Movie ‘Night School’)

One of those options reportedly includes having no host at all for the annual show, another would involve having “a bunch of huge celebs, something ‘SNL’ style, and buzzy people to throw to commercial,” a source added.

The Academy is considering not having any host at all https://t.co/zeCzF2QGnF — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2018

A meeting will take place Tuesday night with the board of governors to determine what should be done ahead of the broadcast of the awards program on February 24.

“They’re freaking out,” said a top comedy agent, speaking on the condition of anonymity. There were no contingency plans in place by the Academy or broadcaster ABC, according to another insider. The show’s producers are back to square one.”

The move comes after Hart announced Friday he was stepping away from hosting the 2019 show.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” the “Central Intelligence” star tweeted.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again,” he added in a follow-up post.

I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

A short time later, he responded to negative comments on social media over his past tweets with a post on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 6, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

“If you want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what you find that is fine with me. I’m almost 40 years old and I’m in love with the man that I am becoming,” Hart shared. “If you want to hold people in a position where they always have to justify or explain their past then…I’m the wrong guy, man.”

As reported earlier, the hosting gig pays around $15,000 and the Academy is reportedly struggling to find someone willing to take the “infamously low paycheck.”