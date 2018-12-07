Kevin Hart Steps Down As Oscars Host After Old Tweets Surface

Kevin Hart is out as the host of the Academy Awards.

Hart announced his decision on Twitter shortly after midnight, and apologized to the LGBTQ community for the “insensitive words from my past.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

The superstar comedian had initially refused to apologize when his old tweets surfaced, and posted a video on Instagram explaining that he wouldn’t cave to pressure. Hart said in the video that he wouldn’t reward internet “trolls” with a response. (RELATED: One Of The Most Famous Comedians Alive Has Been Chosen To Host The Oscars)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 6, 2018 at 7:31pm PST

The tweets in question are from nearly a decade ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, one read, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 7, 2018 at 12:05am PST

It’s too bad Hart caved and issued an apology. You can’t give an inch to people on the internet when they come for your neck. He was the man chosen to lead the 91st Oscars, and the Academy should have had the stones to stand by him. This is a stupid issue to get upset about and it’s getting really annoying.

How many more times are we going to have to see stuff like this happen? It regularly occurs with famous athletes, and it’s just as stupid when it happens to them. Hart should have held the line. I’m sure he thought the decision to eventually apologize was a smart business call, but it’s just giving into the online mob.

No replacement for Hart has been announced at this time. The show will air Feb. 24 on ABC.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter