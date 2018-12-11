Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Green And White Polka Dot Dress At Children’s Hospital Event

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton looked very festive Tuesday in a gorgeous green and white polka dot dress when she showed up at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Kate Middleton during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on December 11, 2018 in London, England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, Britain December 11, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her great fashion sense once more in the long-sleeve button-up dress that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William at the hospital for “Christmas-themed activities.”  (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets children during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on December 11, 2018 in London, England. Evelina London, which is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, is preparing to mark its 150th anniversary in 2019. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She completed the great look with loose hair, olive green high heels and a matching green clutch as she met with the kids.

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Later, Middleton joined “service users at Passage Charity for an arts and crafts workshop to prepare cards and gifts ahead of the center’s Christmas party,” per a tweet from Kensington Palace.

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Cruz Brown, age four, unveil a banner featuring Cruz, during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital in London, Britain December 11, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Last week, the Duchess looked just as festive when she stepped out in a red tartan skirt and long-sleeved black top for a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for military families. The next day she flew out the next day to Cypress for a Christmas party for military personnel.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge host a Christmas party to deliver a message of support to deployed personnel serving in Cyprus and their families over the festive period, at Kensington Palace on December 04, 2018 in London, England. Approximately 7,500 military personnel are currently serving overseas at Christmas. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

