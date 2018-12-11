Kate Middleton Looks Festive In Green And White Polka Dot Dress At Children’s Hospital Event

Kate Middleton looked very festive Tuesday in a gorgeous green and white polka dot dress when she showed up at Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her great fashion sense once more in the long-sleeve button-up dress that went down past her knees as she joined Prince William at the hospital for “Christmas-themed activities.” (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Their Royal Highnesses joined children @EvelinaLondon as they take part in a number of Christmas-themed activities, before joining celebrations to mark the 150th anniversary of the founding of the hospital. pic.twitter.com/Ni0wm2aXdi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2018

She completed the great look with loose hair, olive green high heels and a matching green clutch as she met with the kids.

Later, Middleton joined “service users at Passage Charity for an arts and crafts workshop to prepare cards and gifts ahead of the center’s Christmas party,” per a tweet from Kensington Palace.

The Duke and Duchess joined service users @PassageCharity for an arts and crafts workshop to prepare cards and gifts ahead of the centre’s Christmas party next week. pic.twitter.com/Si7FGGloU3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 11, 2018

Last week, the Duchess looked just as festive when she stepped out in a red tartan skirt and long-sleeved black top for a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for military families. The next day she flew out the next day to Cypress for a Christmas party for military personnel.