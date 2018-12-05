Kate Middleton Makes Headlines With Latest Fashion Choice At Christmas Party For Military Personnel

Kate Middleton got everyones attention Wednesday when she showed up wearing wide-leg navy blue pants at a military base in Cyprus with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked striking as ever in the button up khaki green blazer that she paired with the pants ahead of a Christmas Party to honor military personnel. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a pony tail, a cream-colored top with a scoop neck and black belt.

Noted by Harper’s Bazaar Australia and others, Middleton seemed to be taking a cue from her sister-in-law Meghan Markle who often goes with a more modern look, wearing pants and skirt suits to official outings. While, the Duchess typically opts for skirts and dresses.

For example, Middleton looked very festive Tuesday when she showed up for a Christmas Party in a long tartan skirt, black top and black boots as fake snow blew in behind her.