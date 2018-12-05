Kate Middleton Makes Headlines With Latest Fashion Choice At Christmas Party For Military Personnel
Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton got everyones attention Wednesday when she showed up wearing wide-leg navy blue pants at a military base in Cyprus with Prince William.
Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge arrive to attend a Christmas Party for the families of service personnel from RAF Akrotiri, a British military base in Cyprus, near the city of Limassol, Cyprus, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a pony tail, a cream-colored top with a scoop neck and black belt.
Noted by Harper’s Bazaar Australia and others, Middleton seemed to be taking a cue from her sister-in-law Meghan Markle who often goes with a more modern look, wearing pants and skirt suits to official outings. While, the Duchess typically opts for skirts and dresses.
For example, Middleton looked very festive Tuesday when she showed up for a Christmas Party in a long tartan skirt, black top and black boots as fake snow blew in behind her.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge host a Christmas party to deliver a message of support to deployed personnel serving in Cyprus and their families over the festive period, at Kensington Palace on December 04, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
