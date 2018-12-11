Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner responded Tuesday afternoon to a jab at her network from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi spoke at a press conference after a tense White House meeting with President Donald Trump about a looming government shutdown over border wall funding. During the conference, Pelosi took a shot at Fox News, asserting, “I hear some of the reporters saying — Well, Fox reporters saying — why do we not want transparency in this discussion?”

She continued, “We don’t want to contradict the president when he was putting forth things that had no reality to them. No basis in fact.”

“I didn’t want to, in front of those people, say you don’t know what you’re talking about,” Pelosi said.

When Fox News cut back to “Outnumbered” programming, Faulkner seemed miffed by Pelosi’s dig and immediately responded.

“Well, she called out Fox reporters. Not one reporter said, ‘Hey Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, why did you guys shut down the government earlier this year?” Faulkner shot back. “If these terms are all going to remain the same, why did they want to shut down the government?”

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz agreed and chastised the Democrats for calling for “transparency” while insisting their discussions with Trump take place behind closed doors.

