Star Rapper Shocks The World After She Reveals She’s Dating A Registered Sex Offender 

It appears that Nicki Minaj is off the market.

The female rapper is reportedly rekindling with a former boyfriend but a few things have changed since the last time they dated. Sources close to Nicki told TMZ that the “Anaconda” rapper is dating the same guy she used to date when she was living in Queens, New York back when she was just 16 years old. (RELATED: Nicki Minaj Says She Is Celibate)

As far as we know, the man’s name is Kenneth Petty and Nicki has called him one of her first loves. The two seem to have reunited around Nicki’s 36th birthday. She posted a photo of the two of them in a remote location:

But here’s the kicker: Petty, 40, was convicted of first degree rape back in 1995, when he was just 16 years old. TMZ reports he attempted to force a girl to have sex with him, and was subsequently required to register as a sex offender after spending nearly four years in prison.

But that’s not the end of his troubles. Petty was later convicted of first degree manslaughter for shooting a man in 2006. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released in 2013.

Minaj hasn’t addressed the latter issue, however, she did reply to a comment on her Instagram defending Petty from rape allegations, writing, “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go awf [sic] Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Hey, if she’s happy…

