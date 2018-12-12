Here Are The 5 NFL Teams Selected To Play Internationally Next Season

Five National Football League games have been scheduled to take place next season, according to a new report.

NFL Vice President of Football Operations Michael Signora confirmed Wednesday that five games were to be played abroad, four of which will take place in London’s Wembley Stadium and one will happen in Mexico City. (RELATED: Mexico City Is Not At All Pleased With Bill Belichick’s Recent Comments About Playing There)

“There will be 5 @NFL games played internationally in 2019 – 4 in London & 1 in Mexico City. Details to follow next spring, but the home teams are @Jaguars @Chargers @RamsNFL @Raiders @Buccaneers,” Signora tweeted early Wednesday afternoon.

There will be 5 @NFL games played internationally in 2019 – 4 in London & 1 in Mexico City. Details to follow next spring, but the home teams are @Jaguars @Chargers @RamsNFL @Raiders @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/bi0kDDy9yX — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) December 12, 2018

Of course, each of these five teams will be considered the home teams at each stage. What’s interesting, however, is that several of these teams are in a sort of limbo when it comes to their home stadiums.

The Raiders are supposed to move to Las Vegas by 2020, the Rams and Chargers’ stadiums are pretty bad but the fan turnout is even worse. And the Jags are owned by Shahid Khan, who also happens to own English Premiere League football team Fulham F.C.

It appears that the NFL is in a period of transition as it attempts to expand its markets, for better or for worse.

