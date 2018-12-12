Will The College Football Playoff Expand To Eight Teams? Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Don’t get your hopes up for college football playoff expansion anytime soon.

There has been some rumbling that the playoff might be expanding recently, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. According to Brett McMurphy, one SEC athletic director said there was “zero chance” they’d do away with conference title games in order to make an eight-team playoff work.

Would have to end conference title games. I asked an SEC AD, what percent chance there is SEC would end title game for 8-team playoff: “Less than zero” https://t.co/LZPgtwRr08 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 12, 2018

As I’ve noted before, I think expansion makes sense and I really do think the fans have an appetite for it. (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

Having a four-team playoff is certainly better than what we had with the BCS system, but it’s far from perfect. I’d be way more interested in something that gave us eight teams.

Now, that gets a lot more difficult to arrange if it means dropping conference championship games. The Power Five schools won’t like that at all. That by itself might be enough to kill expansion.

All I know is that UCF has now gone undefeated twice and got left out both times. Change is inevitable. At this point, it’s not a matter of if something will be done. It’s just a matter of what will be done.

