Dem Lawmaker Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Cruelty

A California lawmaker was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty after a school found an injury on one of their students Monday.

State Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula was arrested and charged with willful cruelty to a child after Dailey Elementary Charter School, in Fresno, California, discovered the injury on the child, which has not been described, and immediately contacted authorities, according to Fox News. It is not clear how Arambula is connected to the child, but reportedly has three daughters.

“Joaquin Arambula is a very reputable individual in our community, and throughout the state of California, and unfortunately in this incident, we believe he committed a crime and we intend to hold him accountable for the commission of this crime,” Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said in a statement.

Arambula was arrested on the school’s campus after police were called. After speaking to the victim, police charged him with the crimes. He was then taken to jail to get a mug shot and fingerprinted. He was then released as he was charged with a misdemeanor.

“The child we interviewed gave a very good statement, a very detailed statement, and we’ve been able to determine that what the child did tell us is factual,” Dyer said to the network. (RELATED: ‘Stop Hurting Me!’: Soros-Funded Male Democratic Operative Arrested For Assaulting Female Campaign Manager, Leaving Bruises)

Arambula is reportedly no longer in contact with the child.

