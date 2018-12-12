Melania Trump Reveals Her Thoughts On A Potential Second Term

First lady Melania Trump revealed her feelings on the possibility of spending a second term in the White House during an exclusive interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night.

Hannity stated, “I noticed … one thing you often say. First, you define yourself in the ABC interview, and I thought it was an interesting question, as a mom, a wife, as the first lady of the United States, as a friend,” Hannity stated. “Then you talked about — you are confident and you’re very focused and you used the term, ‘Stay true to myself.’ You use that term a lot. I want you to expand on that.”

“I do what I think is right,” Melania answered. “I know I will get criticism from the public or from the media, but I will do what is right, and what I feel is right for the country and for the people … I want to stay true to myself and listen [to] myself, and what to do is right, what is wrong and live a meaningful life every day.”

Melania Trump thanks troops, greets children at Joint Base Langley-Eustis https://t.co/PrLbueoRtt pic.twitter.com/VfejVr0pjd — Navy Times (@NavyTimes) December 12, 2018

“This is temporary. You see it as temporary. What you want to stay for a second term?” Hannity asked.

She responded, “I think my husband is doing an incredible job. The country does best ever. So yes, I think I want the country to continue to do well.”

During her trip to visit the troops Wednesday morning, Melania took a flight aboard a V-22 Osprey to Joint Base Langley-Eustice in Hampton, Virginia, and also visited the USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean. (RELATED: Melania Rocks Black Coat And Jeans Combo During Christmas Visit With Troops)

