DHS Shuts Down Fake News From CNN’s Jim Sciutto

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) responded Wednesday after CNN accused President Donald Trump of making up statistics about illegal immigration.

Trump claimed during a meeting with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer this week that terrorists are illegally immigrating to the United States.

“People are pouring into our country, including terrorists. We caught 10 terrorists over a short period of time,” Trump said.

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto asserted multiple times that Trump was incorrect, writing, “DHS did not provide evidence of a single terrorist caught at the southern border over the very last short period of time as the president claimed.”

“Facts supplied by DHS don’t back that up,” he said in a tweet.

DHS spokesperson Tyler Houlton pointed out that his agency prevented thousands of potential terrorists from entering the U.S. in one year alone and accused CNN of failing to reach out to them for comment.

“We are happy to provide the facts — but you never reached out. In fact, DHS prevented 3,755 known or suspected terrorists from traveling to or entering the U.S. in FY 17. That’s in addition to 17,526 criminals, 1,019 gang members, and 3,028 special interest aliens,” Houlton tweeted.

DHS also said in November that there are more than 500 criminals currently traveling with the migrant caravan that is attempting to cross the southern border. One member of the caravan admitted in an interview with Fox News that he was fleeing from an attempted murder charge in his home country of Honduras.

