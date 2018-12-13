Watch This Star Rapper Storm Out Of An Interview After His Alleged Sexual Assault Gets Brought Up

Superstar rapper Kodak Black isn’t answering any questions he doesn’t want to.

The “Tunnel Vision” rapper, 21, was sitting for a Wednesday interview with “Ebro In The Morning” on Hot 97 in New York City when things took a turn for the worse. It happened around 15 minutes into the interview, when radio host Ebro brought up a South Carolina rape case. (RELATED: Star Rapper Shocks The World After She Reveals She’s Dating A Registered Sex Offender)

The ongoing sexual assault case, which is scheduled to go to trial in April 2019, alleges the rapper pinned down a woman, bit her and raped her at a hotel in Florence, South Carolina, back in 2016.

“I know the recent [case] is very sensitive,” Ebro starts. “And with respect to everybody involved in that case, we can’t get into details today, but we take sexual assault serious … but we hope to have you back so we can have a deeper conversation about that.”

Kodak refuses to respond. But after a co-host tries to change the subject, Ebro pivots back.

“You seem to be upset that I brought this up,” he presses.

“I feel like sometimes when n**** like me going through sh*t, y’all be entertained by bullsh*t,” Kodak Black responded. “Change the subject or I’m finna walk out.”

And when Ebro refused to change the subject, Kodak did just that.

For now, Kodak hasn’t addressed the situation but Ebro tweeted about it shortly thereafter.

The DJ claimed he was trying to “have a balanced” conversation with the rapper and he was trying to ensure a “huge issue was not ignored.”

I was tryna have a balanced convo with Kodak Black & not ignore the serious allegations against him but also not ask specifics to make his situation worse… and he wanna get an attitude with me?? Nah…. — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 12, 2018

Label booked him.

I didn’t force anything.

I was attenpting to make sure a huge issue was not ignored. https://t.co/vnl0JqeLfi — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 13, 2018

