A Man Was Told That His Dad Had Abandoned Him. Then He Hired A Psychic Who Unearthed A Murder

A New York man was told that his father left his family but, after hiring a psychic, he discovered his father was actually murdered.

George Carroll disappeared in 1961 when his son Michael Carroll was 8 months old. Dorothy Carroll told her son that George Carroll had simply left the family and admonished him not to ask when he inquired further. Desperate for answers, Michael Carroll hired a psychic to reveal the truth of his father’s fate, the New York Post reported. The psychic’s answers led him to three years of digging and the discovery of his murdered father’s remains in the basement of his childhood Long Island home. (RELATED: Here Are Europe’s Most Terrifying Christmas Traditions)

“There was a guy who came to my basement, and he went to the right spot and said, ‘The energy is here,'” Michael Carroll told the New York Post.

Michael Carroll bought the house from his mother shortly before her death in 1998. He enlisted the help of the psychic, a team of paranormal investigators, scientific experts and ground penetrating radar, all of which led to the conclusion that something lay buried 6 feet beneath the floor of the basement of his childhood home.

He dug for three years, with the help of his two grown sons, and eventually discovered a full human skeleton on Oct. 30. Michael Carroll reported the find to authorities on Halloween.

Authorities announced Wednesday that the DNA from the remains matched that of George Carroll and that police are now investigating his disappearance as a homicide.

“We were able to determine that the cause of death included blunt impacts to the head with fractures of the skull and brain injury, although there may be other injuries that are no longer detectable,” Suffolk County Medical Examiner Michael Caplan told Newsday.

No one ever filed a missing person’s report for George Carroll, including Dorothy Carroll, who Michael Carroll said would never give her children any details concerning their father’s disappearance.

Police said they would have liked to have interviewed Richard Darress, the man who moved into the home with Dorothy Carroll shortly after George Carroll’s disappearance. Darress, however, divorced her, moved to a border town in Mexico and died earlier in 2018.

The house was under construction during the time that George Carroll disappeared, and police believe that a construction worker or someone else who had access to the construction site likely buried him. While news that his father was murdered was hard to bear, Michael Carroll said he was happy to finally find his father’s remains.

“I felt total peace,” he said of finding his father’s remains. “I felt vindication for my dad. I felt like he was dancing in heaven.”

George Carroll was a veteran of the Korean War. The Carroll family said they plan to have his remains buried.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.