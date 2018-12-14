Trump Annihilates Global Warming Advocates In 10 Seconds

President Donald Trump came out swinging against global warming advocates Thursday in an interview.

Trump explained to Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Thursday that he loved “getting things done for the people, including the environment.” He then mentioned how America was doing the best in reducing emissions compared to other countries. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

“The Paris Accord is not working out too well for Paris. Take a look at what’s happening over there because of the Paris Accord, that whole country is burning down,” Trump said.

