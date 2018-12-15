Trump Takes A Victory Lap On Bill Kristol, The Weekly Standard

President Trump took a victory lap on Twitter Saturday following the announcement that The Weekly Standard was shutting down.

The president also took a swipe at The Weekly Standard’s editor, anti-Trump pundit Bill Kristol, calling him a “failed prognosticator” who “never had a clue.” Trump has long been at odds with Kristol and The Weekly Standard.

“The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business,” Trump tweeted. “Too bad. May it rest in peace!”

The outlet was reportedly suffering from a decline in both circulation and readership. The Daily Caller News Foundation reported on the expected shuttering several days before it took place:

The Weekly Standard was founded in 1995 by Bill Kristol and Fred Barnes. Originally owned by NewsCorp, the magazine was eventually sold in 2009 to billionaire Philip Anschutz. Individuals close to the magazine told TheDCNF that Anschutz was growing frustrated with the direction of the magazine. A former employee of The Washington Examiner, which is a member of the same parent company as The Weekly Standard, told TheDCNF the office had been hearing murmurings Monday about the magazine’s fate. That employee told TheDCNF there had been talk that some of The Weekly Standard would be folded into The Washington Examiner.

Kristol responded with a sardonic call for Trump to tag his Twitter account. (RELATED: Bill Kristol Falls For President Trump Parody Account)

@ me next time https://t.co/jIid2PgyLU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 15, 2018

