Here’s Who Won The 2018 Miss Universe Competition

We have a new “Queen” of the universe.

The 2018 Miss Universe competition occurred Sunday night in Bangkok, Thailand with Miss Philippines Catriona Gray taking home the crown. She was chosen as the best out of all of the women who came from a total of 94 countries.(Tim Tebow Invites Miss Universe Girlfriend To Spend Holiday With Family)

This is Catriona Gray’s final word. ALL HAIL THE NEW MISS UNIVERSE OF THE PHILIPPINES CATRIONA GRAY. ANG GALING???????????????????? VIDEO CREDIT: Under License from Miss Universe, LLP pic.twitter.com/DA5gDCfebr#MissUniverse — Seth Fedelin (@thesethfedelin) December 17, 2018



Gray talked about her work in poor areas of her home country and how that has inspired her positive approach.

“Working in some of the poorest areas in my country, I found that it was the lack of child support- not poverty- that killed their dreams,” Gray told host Steve Harvey. “I stand here today because someone believed in me and we owe it to our children to believe in them.”

The crown is coming home! Congratulations, Ms. Catriona Gray, our new Miss Universe! ????????????❤️????#MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/Sk1jLH9FBl — Adaline (@xsienerika) December 17, 2018

The #MissUniverse crown finds its way back to the Philippines. Congratulations Catriona Gray! pic.twitter.com/vlHjONuShy — F E E L I N G S⚘ (@untoIdfeeIings) December 17, 2018



The first runner up was Miss South Africa and the second runner up was Miss Venezuela.

Watch #MissUniverse South Africa answer her Top 5 question. pic.twitter.com/dQNigj6Jbv — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 17, 2018



This year’s competition gained even more notoriety as it was the first to include a transgender woman. Angela Ponce is a biological male who represented Spain in this year’s competition.

