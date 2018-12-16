Here’s Who Won The 2018 Miss Universe Competition

William Davis | Contributor

We have a new “Queen” of the universe.

The 2018 Miss Universe competition occurred Sunday night in Bangkok, Thailand with Miss Philippines Catriona Gray taking home the crown. She was chosen as the best out of all of the women who came from a total of 94 countries.(Tim Tebow Invites Miss Universe Girlfriend To Spend Holiday With Family)


Gray talked about her work in poor areas of her home country and how that has inspired her positive approach.

“Working in some of the poorest areas in my country, I found that it was the lack of child support- not poverty- that killed their dreams,” Gray told host Steve Harvey. “I stand here today because someone believed in me and we owe it to our children to believe in them.”


The first runner up was Miss South Africa and the second runner up was Miss Venezuela.


This year’s competition gained even more notoriety as it was the first to include a transgender woman. Angela Ponce is a biological male who represented Spain in this year’s competition.

Follow William Davis on Twitter

Tags : miss universe supermodels
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller