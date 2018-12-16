CNN Reveals Its Top Five Democrats In 2020 Power Rankings

Your first name

CNN revealed its top five potential Democratic presidential candidate picks in its 2020 power rankings, and the results aren’t surprising.

It came down to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden, failed Texas senatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Harris came in at No. 1.

“She’s in California. She has the big media market,” said CNN political analyst Harry Enten. “She could appeal to African-American voters. She has a very progressive record.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

