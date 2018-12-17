Weekly Standard Founder Bill Kristol Says Trump Is Not Worth Responding To

The Weekly Standard founder and MSNBC contributor Bill Kristol said Monday that he will not respond to the president’s attacks on his now-defunct magazine.

Once positioned as a decidedly anti-Trump conservative magazine, The Weekly Standard announced last week that it was shutting down permanently amid dwindling readership. President Donald Trump mocked the magazine’s failure, writing on Twitter, “The pathetic and dishonest Weekly Standard, run by failed prognosticator Bill Kristol (who, like many others, never had a clue), is flat broke and out of business. Too bad. May it rest in peace!”

WATCH:

Kristol was asked to respond to Trump’s criticism during an MSNBC interview on Monday. (RELATED: Bill Kristol To Donald Trump: ‘You Are A Pig’)

“Nothing really worth responding to, except I was struck by his last statement, ‘May it rest in peace,'” Kristol said. “I think he wants us to rest in peace, the spirit of The Weekly Standard to rest in peace. He wants people like me and Steve Hayes, and John McCormack, and Charlie Sykes to go away and stop trying to save conservatism and the Republican Party — and indeed America to some degree.”

“We will not rest in peace,” Kristol said, adding that he thinks TWS’ former employees will easily find new employment.

Follow Amber on Twitter