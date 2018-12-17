Have A Healthy New Year With This NutriBullet Blender

If eating healthier is one of your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll love the discount on this NutriBullet Pro 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System. Designed to make nutritious protein shakes, smoothies, and nut butters, this blender pulverizes fruits and vegetables with its 900-watt motor. The set includes the power base, 2 smoothie cups, 2 lids, 4 lip rings, and a hardcover recipe book. It also comes with a 1-year warranty.

NutriBullet Pro – 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System with Hardcover Recipe Book Included (900 Watts) on sale for $49.99

While this powerful blender retails for $79.99, it’s on sale for just $49.99 at Amazon. Plus shipping is free, and this blender arrives before Christmas, making the perfect last-minute gift. Snag this deal while it lasts and start blending your way to healthier breakfasts and snacks.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.