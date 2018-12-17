Joe Rogan Offers Support To Kanye West With One Simple Tweet. Here’s What He Said

Joe Rogan wants to sit down and talk about mental health with Kanye West.

West has been on a bit of a social media bender lately, tweeting about sorts of controversial topics, including his own mental health. One of his tweets stated, “I’ve been trying to do a serious interview speaking on mental health, but it seems as though all members of press are afraid to speak to someone who has been diagnosed but is still everyone’s favorite super hero [sic].”

I’ve been trying to do a serious interview speaking on mental health but it seems as though all members of press are afraid to speak to someone who has been diagnosed but is still everyone’s favorite super hero — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

Rogan responded with an offer to appear on his worldwide famous podcast. He replied, “I would be happy to talk to you about it for as long as you’d like.” (RELATED: Here’s Why Ariana Grande Apologized To Kanye West)

I would be happy to talk to you about it for as long as you’d like. https://t.co/jPCeNJ5nmB — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) December 15, 2018

This needs to happen. There’s no other way around it. A podcast between Joe Rogan and Kanye West would be pure electricity, and there may not be a better man on the planet suited to interview the enigmatic superstar rapper.

Rogan is, without a doubt, one of the most engaging minds on the planet, and his ability to interview people is second to none. It is fascinating to watch him break down topics with people all over the spectrum.

Let’s not forget that this is the same guy who got Elon Musk to rock the world by smoking weed with him.

If there is any good and justice left in this world, then this interview will happen. It simply has to. We can’t accept any other outcome.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter