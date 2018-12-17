These Were The Men Reportedly Considered To Replace Urban Meyer At Ohio State

There were a couple major names considered as potential replacements for Urban Meyer at Ohio State.

Meyer is done with the Buckeyes after the Rose Bowl, and he will be replaced by offensive coordinator Ryan Day.

According to the Toledo Blade, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Syracuse coach Dino Babers, former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and an unnamed NFL coach were all under consideration if the program decided to go with an outside hire. (RELATED: The College Foot ball Playoff Teams Have Been Announced. Some Fans Will Be Enraged)

It wasn’t about the championships.

It wasn’t about the trophies.

It wasn’t about the records or the awards or the glory. It was always about the players. On behalf of the countless student-athletes whose lives you have enhanced, thank you, @OSUCoachMeyer. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/fdDe7TRA4r — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 5, 2018

It’ll be fun to always debate what could have happened if athletic director Gene Smith actually did hire from the outside. Obviously, Stoops is without a doubt the best name on that list.

He dominated during his days with the Sooners and is probably the biggest available name in college coaching at the moment. OSU would have been going from one legend to another. That’s about as good as it gets in the sport.

Now, OSU must go forward with Day in control. If I had to bet on it, I’d say the young coach is going to have a lot of success in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are stacked with talent, will always be able to recruit at a high level and they have a pedigree of winning. Even without one of those names on the list above, Ohio State is going to be just fine. You can take that to the bank.