Former Marlins President Brags About Ripping Off Fans, Taxpayers

Professional sports stadiums are some of the biggest rip-offs on the planet, and team presidents and owners know it.

One of the worst offenders is former Miami Marlins team president David Samson — who helped broker a deal for a new baseball stadium that will end up costing Miami taxpayers an estimated $2.4 billion before helping former owner Jeffrey Loria sell the team for $1.2 billion just a few years later. (RELATED: This MLB Team Draws A Crowd Smaller Than Your Average WNBA Game)

So, Samson recently made an appearance at ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard’s birthday party in Miami, and the apparently stumbling-drunk former Marlins’ president decided to brag about successfully fleecing Florida taxpayers.

Here is @DavidPSamson’s entrance at Mas Miami. One of the funniest things I’ve seen in quite some time. pic.twitter.com/19x86I2zYA — Dan Le Batard & Stugotz Show Reddit (@LeBatard_Reddit) December 18, 2018

After being jeered by the same people who are still paying for his sleaziness, Sampson responded by yelling “F*** YOU! 1.2 BILLION.”

Classy.

The sad thing is Sampson was just saying the quiet part out loud. Team owners and presidents have made a business out of taxpayer-funded facilities.

Hopefully, this despicable — but highly public — stunt will bring more awareness to the racket.

