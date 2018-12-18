Nikki Haley Takes On UN’s Anti-Israel Stance In Fiery Farewell Speech

Your first name

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivered her final speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday, slamming the body for their anti-Israel bias.

In the final monthly session of the year, Haley made it absolutely clear that the United States has run out of tolerance for the body’s hostility towards one of America’s biggest allies. (RELATED: Trump Reveals Plans For Nikki Haley)

“The UN has shown itself to be hopelessly biased,” Haley told the body. “This biased obsession is not the path to peace.”

Haley also made it clear that proposed one-sided peace agreements were not acceptable.

“It’s time we faced a hard truth: both sides would benefit greatly from a peace agreement,” Haley said. “But, the Palestinians would benefit more and the Israelis would risk more.”

Haley’s fiery speech included a parting shot at the anti-Semitic passions that are widely believed to be the driving factor being many United Nations’ resolutions.

“Israel is a thriving, strong, prosperous country. It has always wanted peace with its neighbors,” Haley said. “No UN resolutions, anti-Semitic boycotts, or terrorists change that.

Haley will leave her post at the end of the season. President Trump has nominated State department spokeswoman Heather Nauert to replace her.

