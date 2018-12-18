Sarah Sanders: The Only Reason Donald Trump Is President Is Because He Beat Hillary

Sarah Sanders held a short press briefing Tuesday during which she answered a wide array of news-of-the-day questions.

Multiple reporters asked about two current legal scandals surrounding the White House — one involving former Trump National Security Advisor Mike Flynn and the other involving former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.

A Washington Post Reporter asked Sanders if Michael Flynn and Cohen lying to the FBI “concerns” the president: “Is he concerned one of his top aides lied to the FBI and was working for a foreign government?”

Sanders answered bluntly, “Not when it comes to things having to do with the president. The activities [Flynn] is said to have engaged in don’t have anything to do with the president.”

Sanders continued, “Let’s remember what this is supposed to be about: whether or not Russia influenced the election and whether or not the president had anything to do with it. We know Russia tried to create chaos within the election but not because they actually impacted it.”

Sanders then noted the only reason Trump is president: “The only reason that the president is the president is [because] he was a better candidate and beat Hillary Clinton. We also know the president never colluded with Russia.”

Sanders went on to say that “there’s certainly concern” about Flynn’s behavior.

When asked why Trump would make "positive comments" about Flynn, Sanders said 'It's perfectly acceptable for the president to make a positive comment about somebody while we wait to see what the court's determination is."

Michael Flynn’s sentence was delayed earlier Tuesday. The Judge in the case told Flynn in a scathing comment from the bench, “Arguably, you sold your country out. The court’s going to consider all that, but I’m not hiding my disgust — my disdain — for this criminal offense.” Flynn is being sentenced for lying to the FBI.