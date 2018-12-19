Bella Hadid Claims She Can’t Get Any Respect From All The Other Models These Days

Your first name

Bella Hadid might want to teach her fellow supermodels a thing or two about r-e-s-p-e-c-t.

The supermodel and Instagram personality, 22, answered 73 of Vogue Magazine’s most burning questions in a video segment this month, and some of her answers got increasingly personal.

View this post on Instagram monday morning vs sunday morning A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Dec 17, 2018 at 6:54am PST

Asked what her biggest plight in the modeling industry is, Hadid answered, “Probably gaining respect from my peers.”

Hadid also hinted at some of the drama that goes on behind the scenes. (RELATED: Celebrate Bella Hadid’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos [SLIDESHOW])

“I think there’s [sic] a lot of pretty girls out there, so if you can’t be kind and work hard, there’s no reason to do it,” she said.

For what it’s worth, Hadid acknowledged that people tend to pre-judge her for her perceived attitude.

“People don’t realize that I’m as nice as I am,” she says, smiling. “I guess the resting b*tch face kind of throws them off.”

You can watch the whole video below:

