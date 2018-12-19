Topless Protesters Crash The Paris Climate Riots

Your first name

Topless protesters in France joined the yellow jacket protesters at the Paris climate riots Saturday.

A naked performance art group confronted police wearing open red hoodies, trying to mimic French Republic heroine Marianne, who stands as a symbol of liberty.

Thousands have opposed planned hikes to carbon taxes on diesel and gasoline in France for weeks.

Protests have extended to Brussels and London as well. (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

