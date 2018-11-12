Topless Protester In Paris Blocks Trump’s Motorcade
A topless protester was seen trying to stop President Donald Trump’s motorcade during his visit to France Sunday.
A guard is seen tackling her in the viral video. Here is a compilation video of extreme feminist groups like FEMEN protesting half nude. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
Check out some of TheDCNF’s other videos with our reporters and subscribe to our YouTube channel to never miss out.
Check out the most recent videos by TheDCNF:
Sean Penn Knows He’ll Be Attacked For What He Has To Say About #MeToo
Top Three Stories From Last Weekend
Socialist President Enjoys Expensive Dinner Out With Salt Bae Even As His Country Starves
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.