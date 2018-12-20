President Trump To Skip Florida Holiday Trip If Government Shuts Down

President Trump will skip a planned holiday trip to his South Florida estate if there is a government shutdown on Saturday.

The news came via White House press secretary Sarah Sanders as she spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon amidst the debate — and the president’s newfound resolve — on border wall funding that could result in a shutdown. Trump had planned to leave Friday to spend Christmas and New Year’s at his Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago resort.

SARAH SANDERS tells reporters just now on the WH driveway that President Trump will not go to Florida if there is a government shutdown — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 20, 2018

While the president had seemed resigned to defeat Wednesday on getting his asked-for $5 billion in border wall funding, he shifted gears abruptly on Thursday and refused to sign a continuing resolution to fund the government that did not include funds for his proposed border wall. (RELATED: Ann Coulter To Those Who Say Trump Lacks Authority To Build Wall: ‘Pull Out Your Pocket Constitution)

When I begrudgingly signed the Omnibus Bill, I was promised the Wall and Border Security by leadership. Would be done by end of year (NOW). It didn’t happen! We foolishly fight for Border Security for other countries – but not for our beloved U.S.A. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Democrats, it is time to come together and put the SAFETY of the AMERICAN PEOPLE before POLITICS. Border security must become a #1 priority! pic.twitter.com/Wck6UpQGil — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

