Eliot Spitzer Is Disgusting Part XXIIX

Talk about baggage.

Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer — who was once called Client 9 for all the high-end hookers he hired — is looking into his steamy past as an old flame surfaces to say he sneaked her into his posh New York apartment in a suitcase. This was the abode he shared with his ex-wife, Silda.

The Russian escort, Svetlana Travis Zakharova, dished to the New York Post that Spitzer “stuffed” her into a black suitcase and then brought her up to his love shack.

“My knees would be up by my face. When the doorman would ask if he could help, Eliot would say, ‘No, thanks,'” Zakharova told the Post, explaining that she paid approximately 15 visits to Spitzer’s apartment by this unusual mode of transportation.

This is the same woman who once accused the former pol of choking her during sex. She also said he — ewww — had holes in his undies and was a terrible cook.

Spitzer made himself infamous in Washington in 2008, when news surfaced that he took prostitutes to The Mayflower Hotel and kept his black calf-length socks on during intercourse. He reportedly stayed in room 871 under an assumed name. He paid one woman, Ashley Dupré, 22, thousands in cash for sensuous sox-y sex.

Spitzer’s hotel choice was popular and historic.

JFK‘s mistress, Judith Campbell, also allegedly stayed at The Mayflower Hotel.