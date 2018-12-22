David Hogg To Enroll At Harvard

Liberal activist David Hogg announced Saturday that he will be enrolling at Harvard as a political science major in Fall 2019.

The 18-year-old activist and Parkland shooting survivor received national attention following the massacre that killed 17 of his classmates. Since the mass shooting, Hogg has blamed gun rights in America for the tragedy and has been outspoken in support of gun control since then. (RELATED: New Book ‘#Duped’ Shoots Down All Of Hogg’s Rhetoric)

Thank you all for the well wishes, I’ll be attending Harvard in the fall with a planned major in Political Science. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

I love y’all so much ???????????????? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 22, 2018

Hogg organized the “March For Our Lives” protest that took place in March 2018, where more than a million people protested for gun control in Washington, D.C. Hogg took a gap year during the 2018-19 school year to campaign for liberal candidates during the midterms.

Hogg was accepted into Harvard, despite scoring a 1270 on his SAT and having previously been denied entrance into schools such as UCLA and UC Irvine. Hogg’s acceptance is likely to bring more attention to Harvard’s admissions practices that have been criticized as discriminatory and un-meritocratic. Harvard is currently being sued after allegedly discriminating against Asians in favor of other minorities and white people with lower test scores.

The decision provoked conservative criticisms of Harvard’s political bias.

75% of Harvard students score over a 1470 on their SAT with the bottom 25% averaging just over 1400. You really need over a 1470 to be considered. David Hogg’s SAT score was 1270. He was denied to UCLA, UC San Diego, and UC Irvine, where a 1240 places you above average. https://t.co/wfpQkHOCxA — Caleb Hull ???????????????? (@CalebJHull) December 22, 2018

I’m all for college admissions being more than about test scores & GPA, but here’s the thing the media will never say about David Hogg/Harvard: If he had used his celebrity/platform to promote a pro-2nd Amendment position, there’s literally ZERO chance he gets in. ZERO #LibBias https://t.co/FHB1Id2fv6 — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) December 22, 2018

In March, after conservative Fox News host Laura Ingraham brought up Hogg’s rejections on her show, Hogg and other liberal activists led a boycott of her show. Following Hogg’s announcement many liberals used the occasion to bash Ingraham.

David Hogg was accepted by Harvard. Laura Ingraham isn’t even accepted by her own brother. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 22, 2018

Hogg has already declared his intention to run for Congress when he turns 25, the minimum age required by the U.S. Constitution to be a member of the House of Representatives.

